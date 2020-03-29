|
|
Miriam Louise Hoch
Arden - Miriam L. Hoch, 94, known as "Mimi" to those who loved her, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Ardenwoods Retirement Community at Heather Glen.
Born in Dover, New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late Robert G. and Emma Lambert Hoch of Asheville. As a young girl, she moved to Asheville with her parents and attended St. Genevieve-of-the-Pines. She attended business school in Talladega, Alabama, when the family relocated there for a few years during WWII. She resided in the community of Kenilworth for over 70 years and loved working in her yard and visiting with neighbors.
She worked for Oerlikon, the Swiss technology company for many years as well as at Christ School in Arden for 16 years as an executive assistant to the Dean. She especially loved her work at Christ School and had many fond memories there. The students were incredibly fond of her and the Class of 1990 dedicated and placed a beautiful bench in the middle of the school's campus in her honor.
She was of the Catholic faith, with strong ties to both the Basilica of St. Lawrence as well as the Cathedral of All Souls in Biltmore. She was a volunteer for many years at St. Joseph's and Memorial Mission Hospitals. Mimi was an avid football fan and loved to cheer on the local teams especially the Greenies. She also followed Carolina basketball closely and hardly ever missed one of their games.
She is survived by her niece, Karin Hoch Stedman, her husband John, and nephews Kyle, Kevin, and Tyler. She was proceeded in death by her beloved brother, Robert Lambert Hoch of Estero, Florida.
Special thanks to the nurses at Heather Glen and to the ladies of Four Seasons
Hospice for their patience, love and special care.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Green Hills Cemetery in Asheville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Asheville Humane Society.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family and a guest register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020