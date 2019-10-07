Services
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
(828) 680-9963
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
Miriam Matthews Obituary
Miriam Matthews

Hendersonville - Miriam Verdie Anderson Matthews, 90, of Hendersonville, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019. She is the daughter of the late Charlie and Mae Metcalf Anderson and a native of Madison County. In addition to her parents, Miriam was preceded in death by her sons, Gary Moore and Lyndel Moore; and sisters, Virginia King, Oleta Brigman, and Ruth Allen.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Boyd Matthews; sons, Lenoid Moore, Dwight Moore, and Michael Moore; and sister, Pauline Herron as well as five stepchildren, five grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Reverend Ronald Dodson will officiate. Burial will follow in the Willie B. Metcalf Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 2:00 pm prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Oct. 7, 2019
