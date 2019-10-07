|
Miriam Matthews
Hendersonville - Miriam Verdie Anderson Matthews, 90, of Hendersonville, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019. She is the daughter of the late Charlie and Mae Metcalf Anderson and a native of Madison County. In addition to her parents, Miriam was preceded in death by her sons, Gary Moore and Lyndel Moore; and sisters, Virginia King, Oleta Brigman, and Ruth Allen.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Boyd Matthews; sons, Lenoid Moore, Dwight Moore, and Michael Moore; and sister, Pauline Herron as well as five stepchildren, five grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Reverend Ronald Dodson will officiate. Burial will follow in the Willie B. Metcalf Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 2:00 pm prior to the service.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Oct. 7, 2019