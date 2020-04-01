Services
Morris Funeral Home
304 Merrimon Avenue
Asheville, NC 28801
(828) 252-1821
Miriam "Mimi" Ross


1923 - 2020
Miriam "Mimi" Ross Obituary
Miriam "Mimi" Ross

Asheville - Miriam "Mimi" Ross, 96, of Asheville, NC passed peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at the home of her beloved daughter and son-in-law.

Mimi was born August 14, 1923 in New York, NY, daughter of the late Dora and Morris Fishelson. Beautiful on the inside and out, Mimi was compassionate, worldly & wise. Devoted to her family, she loved them dearly and greatly appreciated her many friends.

She is preceded in death by her dear daughter, Madalyn Ross and her devoted husbands.

Survivors include her loving daughter, Marla R. Abraham and son-in-law, William "Bill" Abraham; son-in-law, Keith Calhoun; caring granddaughters, Dara A. Frustaci and Marnie J. Abraham; grandson-in-law, Craig Frustaci and adoring great-grandchildren, Melanie and Leo Frustaci.

A celebration of life will be held by the immediate family after the lock down due to the virus is lifted.

Condolences may be sent through the website www.morrisfamilycare.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2020
