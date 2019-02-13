|
|
Mona E. Abbott
Asheville - Mona E. Abbott, 91, of Asheville, died peacefully at Pisgah Manor on Friday, February 8, 2019.
Born March 28, 1927 in Cranston, RI to Muriel and Royal K. Abbott, Sr. She attended high school in Needham, MA. She moved to Asheville with her family in the early 1930's and lived with her parents.
Mona was active in the community doing volunteer work for the Red Cross including assisting at blood drives. Mona was also a long-time member of the Blue Ridge Braillers, helping to translate books and other printed material into Braille before the days of automated computer transcription. For fitness Mona enjoyed swimming visiting the local YMCA several times a week.
Mona was an avid traveler visiting repeatedly family in England and other European countries. She was especially fond of Spain. She also visited Brazil when her brother Royal was employed there by General Electric.
Mona is predeceased by her brothers, Royal K. Abbott, Jr. and Brian E. Abbott. Mona is lovingly remembered by her nieces and nephews, Stephen Abbott of Indianapolis, Indiana, Richard Abbott of Conesus, New York, Robert Abbott and his wife, Susannah of Andover, Massachusetts, and Carolyn Abbott Wasacz and her husband, Frank, of Mt. Horeb, Wisconsin.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00pm on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at The Cathedral All Souls, 9 Swan Street, Asheville, NC with The Very Rev. Todd Donatelli officiating. Interment will be privately held in Massachusetts.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Mountain Area Reader Service - https://marrswnc.org.
Morris Funeral Home, 304 Merrimon Ave., is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be sent through the website, www.morrisfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 13, 2019