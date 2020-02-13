|
Monroe Cope
Asheville -
Monroe Cope, also known as Hot Rod by his family and friends, age 73 of Asheville, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020.
Mr. Cope was born September 7, 1946 in Jackson County to Pauline L. Cope and the late Jim Cope. He has lived in Buncombe County most of his life. Monroe loved all types and kinds of machinery. He was a Diesel Mechanic with Bradley Freight Lines for many years and a member of Biltmore Baptist Church.
In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Boyd Lee Cope and Paul Cope.
Monroe is survived by his wife of 50 years, Vickie Clarke Cope; sons, Chris Cope (Tracy) and Jonathan Cope; mother, Pauline L. Cope; sister, Jane Presley (Roger); grandchildren, Katelyn Bayless (Joe), Bryson Cope and Rachel Cope; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service will be held Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 4:00pm in the chapel of Harwood Home for Funerals and Cremation Services with Earl Holden and Bobby Smith officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service time on Sunday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 13 to Feb. 19, 2020