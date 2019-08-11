|
|
Morris H. Erwin
Candler - Morris H. Erwin, 80, of Candler, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019.
A native of Buncombe County, Mr. Erwin was a son of the late Arnold F. Erwin and Mae Mintz Erwin Teague. He was retired from the Asheville Parks and Recreation Department.
He is survived by his wife, Jean Parker Erwin; sons, Phillip Erwin, Jeffery Erwin, Larry Erwin and Joe Erwin (Stephanie); stepchildren. Sandra Bank (Randall), Edward "Chuck" Brown (Cindy) and Vickie Brown (Frankie); special daughter, Tasha Washington (Nate), and a number of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at Browns View United Methodist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to the Browns View Church Cemetery Fund.
The on-line register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 11, 2019