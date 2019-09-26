|
|
Morris Henry Lusk
Leicester - Morris Henry Lusk, 92, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.
A native of Buncombe Co., Morris was the son of the late Grady H. and Geneva Webb Lusk. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Wilma Payne Lusk, who passed last September, and by siblings, Clyde Lusk, Carl Lusk, and Wilma Aldredge.
Mr. Lusk proudly served his country during WWII in the U.S. Navy. He was a graduate of Leicester High School, and retired from Pilot Freight Carriers. He was also a member of Newfound Baptist Church and the Biltmore Masonic Lodge.
Surviving are his daughter, Karon King (Gerald); sons, Mike Lusk (Karen), Gary Lusk (Gwen), and Mark Lusk (Tina); grandchildren, Kevin (Bridget), Brandon (Atlas), Greg (Melinda), Mitchell (Stacey), Michael (Christy), Chris (Katie), Matthew (Brooke), Miranda, and Mackenzie; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Mr. Lusk will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at Newfound Baptist Church, with Rev. Bradley Johnson officiating. Interment with Military Honors will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be great-grandsons Logan Lusk, Mason Lusk, Braydon King, Brody King, and Noland Lusk, and grandson Roy Lusk.
His family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Four Seasons Hospice and to the caregivers at Harmony at Reynolds Mountain.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Newfound Baptist Church, P.O. Box 6, Leicester, NC 28748.
Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave. is assisting the family. The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 26, 2019