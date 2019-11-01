|
|
Morton L. Mandel
JCC Association of North America's board of directors and staff mourn the death of Morton L. Mandel, our honorary president and trustee. Mort was a visionary philanthropist whose voice, wisdom and leadership were the backbone of our agency and of the wider JCC Movement. His generosity and dedication to Israel and the Jewish community have strengthened Jewish life in North Carolina, as well as nationally, continentally and globally. His legacy will live on through the many institutions and initiatives in which he played a uniquely important role, including the 1982 Commission on Maximizing Jewish Educational Effectiveness, the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Center for Excellence in Leadership & Management and the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation. May his memory be a blessing.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Nov. 1, 2019