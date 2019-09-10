|
Mozelle Smith
Swannanoa -
Mozelle Smith, age 98, went to be with the Lord on September 8, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ted Smith; son, Kevin Smith; parents, Aden Wiseman and Eva Johnson Wiseman; and siblings, Essie Lonan, Mamie Brown, Earl Wiseman, Verna Tucker, Dovie Wiseman, Alma Hefner, Lila Puckett, A.A. Wiseman, Hazel Clark, Genia Good, and Omar Wiseman.
She is survived by several nephews and nieces.
Mozelle resided at Flesher's Nursing Home for 2 ½ years before her death. She was a long-time resident of Swannanoa. Mozelle and her husband moved to Grovemont in 1949. She worked at Beacon Manufacturing for 35 years. Mozelle was a member of Swannanoa United Methodist Church and later a member of Black Mountain United Methodist Church.
A celebration of life service will be held Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 11:00am at Harwood Home for Funerals. Burial will follow in Piney Grove Cemetery.
The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service at the funeral home.
Harwood Home for Funerals is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 10, 2019