Myrtle Anderson Parsons
Lexington - Myrtle Anderson Parsons, 88, passed away on Monday February 25, 2019 at Brookstone Retirement Center in Lexington, NC.
A native of Wilkesboro, NC, Myrtle was the daughter of the late Lawrence Anderson and Martha Ann Shew.
Myrtle was also preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Robert Thad Parsons, Sr., who passed away on October 26, 1986; three sisters, Veatrice Parsons, Oma Harrell and Stella King; and one brother, Noah Anderson.
She is survived by two daughters, Shirley Rogers (Morgan), and Marie Freeman (Ray); one son, Robert Parsons, Jr. (Gwen); eight grandchildren, Angel Zieba, Timothy Linnins-Rogers, Thad Parsons, III, Charity Steele, Faith Barber, Tami Scism, Tracy Stafford and Jeffrey Scism; twenty-three great grandchildren; and fourteen great-great grandchildren.
Myrtle is also survived by four sisters, Ethel Beshears (Benny), Blanche Curtis (Gilbert), Rose Lunsford (Allen) and Jewel Parsons; and four brothers, Russell Anderson (Nadine), James Anderson (Annie), Lawrence Anderson (Odell) and Earl Anderson (Renee).
A funeral service will be held on Saturday March 2, 2019 at 1:00pm in the chapel of Morris Funeral Home, 304 Merrimon Ave., Asheville, NC 28801. The family will receive friends from 12:00pm until the time of the service. Interment will immediately follow at Ashelawn Gardens of Memory, 901 Aiken Road, Asheville, NC 28804.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 1, 2019