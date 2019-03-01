Services
Morris Funeral Home
304 Merrimon Avenue
Asheville, NC 28801
(828) 252-1821
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Morris Funeral Home
304 Merrimon Ave.
Asheville, NC
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Ashelawn Gardens of Memory
901 Aiken Road
Asheville, NC
View Map
Resources



Myrtle Anderson Parsons


1930 - 2019
Myrtle Anderson Parsons Obituary
Myrtle Anderson Parsons

Lexington - Myrtle Anderson Parsons, 88, passed away on Monday February 25, 2019 at Brookstone Retirement Center in Lexington, NC.

A native of Wilkesboro, NC, Myrtle was the daughter of the late Lawrence Anderson and Martha Ann Shew.

Myrtle was also preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Robert Thad Parsons, Sr., who passed away on October 26, 1986; three sisters, Veatrice Parsons, Oma Harrell and Stella King; and one brother, Noah Anderson.

She is survived by two daughters, Shirley Rogers (Morgan), and Marie Freeman (Ray); one son, Robert Parsons, Jr. (Gwen); eight grandchildren, Angel Zieba, Timothy Linnins-Rogers, Thad Parsons, III, Charity Steele, Faith Barber, Tami Scism, Tracy Stafford and Jeffrey Scism; twenty-three great grandchildren; and fourteen great-great grandchildren.

Myrtle is also survived by four sisters, Ethel Beshears (Benny), Blanche Curtis (Gilbert), Rose Lunsford (Allen) and Jewel Parsons; and four brothers, Russell Anderson (Nadine), James Anderson (Annie), Lawrence Anderson (Odell) and Earl Anderson (Renee).

A funeral service will be held on Saturday March 2, 2019 at 1:00pm in the chapel of Morris Funeral Home, 304 Merrimon Ave., Asheville, NC 28801. The family will receive friends from 12:00pm until the time of the service. Interment will immediately follow at Ashelawn Gardens of Memory, 901 Aiken Road, Asheville, NC 28804.

Morris Funeral Home is honored to be handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family through the website, www.morrisfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 1, 2019
