Asheville - Myrtle Clay Passes Away in Asheville NC
Myrtle Clay, a Catlettsburg, Kentucky native, passed away on Monday, July 15 in Asheville, NC. She was cared for in her final days at the Elizabeth House Hospice in Flat Rock, NC south of Asheville where she was attended to with remarkable, loving care.
Myrtle Clay was born on November 22, 1931 in Boyd County Kentucky on a farm in Catlettsburg to Robert Clay (d.1953) and Gracie Harris Clay (d.1991). She had 2 older sisters and would eventually have a third. Her favorite past time was playing with the kittens and cats underneath the front porch. She was a graduate of Boyd County High School, Class of 1950.
In 1953, Myrtle moved to Atlanta, Georgia to live with her sister Ruth (d.2001) and her husband Andrew Peters (d.2007). Soon after, she was employed as a switchboard operator for BellSouth. She would continue to have a life long career with BellSouth even through their transition into becoming AT&T. She retired from AT&T with 38 years of service in 1993.
She was deeply committed to family and played a major caretaking role for her sister Anna Marie, her sister Ruth, and her brother-in-law Andrew through the years. She also figured prominently in the life of her great-niece Michele. Though she led a quiet life, her commitment to family was of greatest importance to her.
In 2002, she moved to Asheville at the same time as her brother-in-law to be closer to Michele. Beginning in 2009, she resided at Heather Glen Assisted Living for 8 years and Arbor Terrace Assisted Living for the last 2 years of her life. Her sense of humor and occasional spitfire personality endeared her to staff and residents at both homes. Her blue eyes would light up with giggles and mischief as she made jokes or noticed funny things.
Myrtle is survived by her niece Joyce Parry; great-niece Michele Bryan; 2 great-great-nieces Cassidy Fay and Kate Murphy; and her beloved cat Fredrick. She is predeceased by her sister Anna Marie Jackson (d.2014), her sister Ruth Peters (d.2001), her sister Wilma Jean Clay (d.1999), and an infant brother, Henry, when he passed at less than one year of age in the 1920's.
Services for Myrtle will be conducted by Lazear Funeral Home in Ashland, Kentucky. A viewing and visitation will take place Saturday, July 20 from 2-4pm with a brief graveside service to follow at Bolt Cemetery in Lawrence County, Kentucky.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her honor to Memory Care in Asheville, NC. Their address is 100 Far Horizons Lane - Asheville, NC 28803.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 20, 2019