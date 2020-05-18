|
Myrtle N. Searcy
Asheville - Myrtle Nelon Searcy passed away on May 17, 2020 at the Laurels of Green Tree Ridge in her hometown of Asheville, NC at the age of 92.
Myrtle was born September 6, 1927 in Polk County to the late Rufus and Annie Mae Nelon. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard "Hearby" Searcy; granddaughter, Donna Butler and nine of her brothers and sisters.
She is survived by two sons, Rufus and Shiskey Searcy and one daughter Zinnia Bryant (John Bryant) all of Asheville, NC. She also leaves five grandchildren, Kelly Searcy Entas (Nick Entas), John Bryant, Andrew Searcy (Megan Searcy), Christina and Richard Searcy; eleven great-grandchildren, Katherine and Nicholas Entas, Isaiah Bryant, Elizabeth Butler, Gunnar and Leela Searcy, Savannah Dalton and children (Eleanor and Marigold), Tadan Clubb and Tanner Searcy. She is also survived by two sisters; Sarah Laughter and Mary Jane Melton of Lake Lure, NC.
Myrtle and Hearby owned and operated Searcy's Produce for 30+ years in the Asheville area. This was not just a business to them, they poured their life in to the business and worked hard, loved the community and was a staple in the Asheville area. Myrtle loved flowers and would grow so many types and sell those at the stand as well.
Myrtle was one of only a few women of her community and time in Polk County to graduate high school. Myrtle worked her entire life and as she got older missed her produce stand immensely. She was the most selfless person you could ever meet, would give you the last penny in her purse (even though she probably needed it) and would never let you go hungry. She loved children the most, taking care of so many kids while working for so many years and was everyone's "Granny".
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Cane Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Lake Lure.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to of choice. Myrtle would have insisted.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 18 to May 20, 2020