|
|
NA Arrington
Weaverville - NA Arrington, 80, of Weaverville, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019.
NA was born in Madison County on August 2, 1939 to his late parents, Edgar and Sue Norton Arrington. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Emily "Faye" Honeycutt Arrington, sister, Lockie Phillips, and four brothers, Claude, James, Frank and Troy Arrington.
Left behind to cherish his memory are his daughter, Wanda Hensley (Roger) of Weaverville; sons, Rickey Arrington (Alice) of Dacusville, SC, and Kenneth Arrington (Jane) of Versailles, KY; grandchildren, Kristie Wright, David Satterfield, Celeste Arms, Laura Hensley, Rebecca Bodenhamer, Nicholas Arrington, Traci Beiner and Kendall Arrington; seven great grandchildren; and sisters, Roxie Huffman and Ledola Wills.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Arrington Branch Baptist Church with Reverends Ken Parker, Roger Boone and Brian Coates officiating. Interment will follow in the Locust Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Weaverville.
The family will receive friends on Friday, August 16th from 6:00 to 8:00 pm in the Chapel at Madison Funeral Services.
Condolences can be made to the family online at www.MadisonFH.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 16, 2019