|
|
Nadine "Dee Dee" Clayton
- - Febuary 12th,1955 - July 18th, 2019
Dee Dee left this earth after a long, brave battle with cancer. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, and friend. She was preceded in death by her mother, Norma; father, George; sister, Diane; brother, Bruce; Brother-in-law, Tony; and nephew, Dennis-Michael. She leaves behind her loving husband, Jim; daughters, Alesha (Brandon) and Kerra; sister, Linda; brothers, Dennis (Michelle) and Larry, along with many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed, never forgotten, and always loved.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 22, 2019