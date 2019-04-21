|
Nancy Allman Remmers
Asheville - Nancy Allman Remmers, 87, of Laurel Creek in Asheville, NC, passed away April 8, 2019. Nancy was born March 25, 1932 to James M. Allman and Hazel Allman of Glade Hill, Va. She is survived by her husband Calvin C. Remmers , and her children Charles K. Dill III, Bonnie (Dill) Wiggen, Step children Gary Remmers, Karen (Remmers) Koehler. Preceded in death Janet (Remmers) Watters. Nancy and Cal were married 41 years, during which time they enjoyed extensive travel in their motor home throughout North America. Nancy was active in DAR, UDC, Colonial Dames, and her church, Grace Episcopal. She enjoyed gardening, golf and music. She also had a tender heart for her animals wild and domestic that gave her great joy. She will be remembered for the loving care she gave her family, and her unwavering support for them. A special thanks to her friends and neighbors of Laurel Creek for their love and friendship, she cherished each one of you! Memorial service will be held at a future date at Grace Episcopal.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 21, 2019