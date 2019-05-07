Services
Memorial service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
2:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
Canton, NC
1921 - 2019
Canton - Nancy Boone Powell, 87, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Haywood Regional Medical Center.

A native of Buncombe County, she was a daughter of the late Harry Everett and Lydia Bagwell Boone. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walker Shiflet, who died in 1955; a daughter, Carolyn Shiflet Rogers; and a son-in-law, Dr. Ted Rogers.

She is survived by one daughter, Jane Shiflet Farmer of Canton; one sister, Sue Conard of Canton; two brothers, Tom and Bernard Boone both of Canton; five grandchildren, Jennifer Brown, Jay and Jeff Woody, Zac and Piper Rogers; and five great-grandchildren, Olivia, Jack, Jacob, James and Sam Woody.

A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church of Canton at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019 with the Reverend Jodi Hopkins and Reverend Clay Morgan officiating.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Arrowhead Cove for their exemplary care and cherished friendship.

Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Disease Association - Asheville, P.O. Box 748,

Asheville, NC 28802.

The care of Mrs. Powell has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 7, 2019
