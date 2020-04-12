Services
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
Nancy Bonham

Nancy Bonham Obituary
Nancy Bonham

Arden - Nancy Queen Bonham, 87, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital.

Mrs. Bonham was born in Haywood County to the late Frank and Evelyn Woody Queen. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Herbert Bonham and three brothers, Frank B. Queen, Jr., John C. Queen and Jerry T. Queen.

Nancy was a 1953 graduate of Mission Hospital School of Nursing. She was a member of the Mission Belles Nursing Alumni Committee. She retired from the Buncombe County Health Department and continued her passion for nursing at Mountain Area Women's Health Center.

She is survived by her daughter, Lynn Bonham (Matthew Cody) of Arden; two nieces, Venise Williams of Asheville and Delania Hyatt of Candler and one nephew, Brad Queen of Pensacola, Fl.

Due to current gathering restrictions a private graveside service for the family will be held at Green Hills Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Long Shoals Baptist Church, 661 Long Shoals Road, Arden, NC 28704.

An online guest register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020
