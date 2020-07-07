1/1
Nancy Carver Rouzer Alexander
Nancy Carver Rouzer Alexander

Asheville - Nancy Alexander, 99, died July 3rd at Deerfield Retirement Center. Born in Tarboro, NC and raised in Durham, NC, she was the daughter of the late Gordon Malone Carver and Lula Thorne Carver. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Elmer Ellsworth Rouzer, her second husband, Dr. James M. Alexander, and her brother, Dr. Gordon M. Carver, Jr.

Mrs. Alexander graduated from Duke University and received a Master's Degree from Winthrop University. She was involved in early Head Start efforts in North Carolina and taught Philosophy and Logic at Central Piedmont Community College. She was a gifted musician and avid bridge player.

Mrs. Alexander's legacy includes her three daughters: Nancy Rouzer May of Greensboro, NC; Jan Rouzer Dillehay and her husband George of Cold Spring, NY; and Patsy Rouzer Keever and her husband, Jim Aycock of Asheville; and her six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

A private family service will be scheduled.

The family expresses heartfelt thanks to the Deerfield staff in skilled nursing and the CarePartners Hospice staff for their gentle, loving care of Mrs. Alexander.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Verner Center for Early Learning, 2586 Riceville Rd., Asheville, NC 28805 or the charity of your choice.

Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family. The memorial register is available at grocefuneralhome.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jul. 7 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
