Nancy F. Chastain
Asheville - Nancy Ford Chastain, 77, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at the CarePartners Solace Center.
A native of Buncombe County, Mrs. Chastain was a daughter of the late William and Juanita Ford Little, and she was married to Henry Edward Chastain, who died in 1982. She was also preceded in death by her grandparents, Ulus and Gertie Ford, her "Ma and Pa."
Mrs. Chastain was a graduate of Leicester High School and Cecil's Business College and worked as a chef at the Renaissance Hotel and more recently at Pisgah Manor Health Care Center.
She is survived by two sisters, Pat Carver and Marie Brown (Charlie); nephews, Randy Cogdill, David Carver (Dana), Tony Carver, and Scott Brown; and four great-nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home with Pastor Allen Rash officiating. Burial will follow at Western Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Tuesday for one hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to (StJude.org).
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 26, 2019