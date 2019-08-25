|
|
Nancy F. Davis
Weaverville - Nancy F. Davis 91, passed of natural cause, Saturday, August 17th 2019 at 8:00pm in her home in Weaverville, where she resided for 10 years.
Born in Baltimore Maryland, attended Notre Dame of Maryland Prep School, Bard Avon School and continuing education at Notre Dome College. She was member of Junior League of Baltimore Maryland and Boca Raton, Florida. She was a member of L'Hirondelle Club, Baltimore Country Club, Mt. Vernon Club, in Baltimore. Also Quail Ridge Golf Club, Garden Workshop and Ivy Garden Club in Florida.
She was a competitive tennis player for many years on the L'Hirondelle Ladies Tennis Team, in Baltimore Maryland. Later took up golf.
She is survived by daughter Dorsey Ridgely of Weaverville, and two step daughters Anne Sullivan, of Elmhurst Illinois and Carol Harvey of Towson Md. She is preceded in death by two sons Chase Ridgely 3rd and Frederick Ridgely, and husband Francis A. Davis Jr.
Since childhood, was a member of the Shrine of Sacred Heart Church in Baltimore. She loved gardening, bridge and crossword puzzles.
Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, August 29, at 2pm. at Basilica of Saint Lawrence, 97 Haywood St, Asheville, NC. Reception is after from 3:15-5:15pm at Karen Donatelli Bakery & Café, 57 Haywood Street, Asheville, NC. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory can be made to global-gardens.org.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 25, 2019