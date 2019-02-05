Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Cole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Louise Smith Cole

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nancy Louise Smith Cole Obituary
Nancy Louise Smith Cole

Leicester - Nancy Louise Smith Cole, 81, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019.

A Buncombe Co. native, Nancy was a daughter of the late Frank Groce and Wilcy Mae Mathes Smith. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Muriel Brown.

Mrs. Cole worked for many years at Leicester Elementary School as their secretary. She also served as the State Chaplain for the NC Rural Letter Carriers Auxiliary and was a long-time member and organist at Cedar Hill Freewill Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, James Cromwell Cole; daughters, Cynthia Cole Todd (Nathan), Mavis Cole Braswell, and Beth Cole Smith; son, Rex Cole (Jackie); grandchildren, Logan, Brody, Rachel, Nolan, Luke, Sean, and Jacob; 5 great-grandchildren, with triplets on the way; and sister, Frankie Davis (Clyde).

The funeral service for Mrs. Cole will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the Groce Funeral Home chapel on Patton Ave. The Revs. Roger Boone and Bud Fish will officiate. Interment will follow at Grace United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Her family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral home.

The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Groce Funeral Home
Download Now