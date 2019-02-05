|
Nancy Louise Smith Cole
Leicester - Nancy Louise Smith Cole, 81, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019.
A Buncombe Co. native, Nancy was a daughter of the late Frank Groce and Wilcy Mae Mathes Smith. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Muriel Brown.
Mrs. Cole worked for many years at Leicester Elementary School as their secretary. She also served as the State Chaplain for the NC Rural Letter Carriers Auxiliary and was a long-time member and organist at Cedar Hill Freewill Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, James Cromwell Cole; daughters, Cynthia Cole Todd (Nathan), Mavis Cole Braswell, and Beth Cole Smith; son, Rex Cole (Jackie); grandchildren, Logan, Brody, Rachel, Nolan, Luke, Sean, and Jacob; 5 great-grandchildren, with triplets on the way; and sister, Frankie Davis (Clyde).
The funeral service for Mrs. Cole will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the Groce Funeral Home chapel on Patton Ave. The Revs. Roger Boone and Bud Fish will officiate. Interment will follow at Grace United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Her family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral home.
The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 5, 2019