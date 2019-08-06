|
Nancy M. Michael
Asheville - Nancy M. Michael, 80, died on Sunday, August 4, 2019.
Nancy was a daughter of the late Clara T. White and Floyd V. Moody. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Terry L. Michael.
Mrs. Michael is survived by her son, Terry Michael, Jr. (Janet); daughter, Brenda M. Crawford (Jeff); sisters, Sylvia Milholen (Bill), Shelby Davis (Calvin), Peggy White, Deborah Ferguson (Don), and Cathy Thompson (Bobby); sister-in-law, Lucy Michael; and a number of nieces and nephews.
The graveside service for Mrs. Michael will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Pisgah View Memorial Park. Mr. Leon McKinney will officiate.
Memorials may be made to the Broyhill Baptist Children's Home of NC, 111 Sneed Dr., Clyde, NC 28721.
Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave. is assisting the family. The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 6, 2019