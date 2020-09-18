Nancy Marie Williams Yearout
Leicester - Nancy Marie Williams Yearout, 65, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020, at her home.
Mrs. Yearout was born in Buncombe County and was a daughter of the late Paul Brooks Williams and Ollie Mae Grooms Williams. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Jackie Williams and Steve Williams.
She was co-owner along with her husband and son of Ray's Foreign Auto Service and she was a member of Beulah Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Ray Yearout; daughter, Tina Craig (Wayne); sons, Scott Yearout (Tommi) and Jeremy Yearout (Rebecca); grandchildren, Bailey Yearout, Madison Yearout, Zachery Yearout, Eli Yearout and Peyton Craig; step-grandchildren, Victoria Craig and Avery Craig; sisters, Linda Ledford (Earl) and Patsy Holland; brother, Billy Williams (Sherry) and Roger Williams; and sisters-in-law, Gail Davis, Darlene Taylor, Joy Nash and Lynn Roberts.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Monday at Beulah Baptist Church with the Revs. Ricky Wolfe and Chad Ellege officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Yearout will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.
.