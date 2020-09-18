1/1
Nancy Marie Williams Yearout
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Marie Williams Yearout

Leicester - Nancy Marie Williams Yearout, 65, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020, at her home.

Mrs. Yearout was born in Buncombe County and was a daughter of the late Paul Brooks Williams and Ollie Mae Grooms Williams. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Jackie Williams and Steve Williams.

She was co-owner along with her husband and son of Ray's Foreign Auto Service and she was a member of Beulah Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Ray Yearout; daughter, Tina Craig (Wayne); sons, Scott Yearout (Tommi) and Jeremy Yearout (Rebecca); grandchildren, Bailey Yearout, Madison Yearout, Zachery Yearout, Eli Yearout and Peyton Craig; step-grandchildren, Victoria Craig and Avery Craig; sisters, Linda Ledford (Earl) and Patsy Holland; brother, Billy Williams (Sherry) and Roger Williams; and sisters-in-law, Gail Davis, Darlene Taylor, Joy Nash and Lynn Roberts.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Monday at Beulah Baptist Church with the Revs. Ricky Wolfe and Chad Ellege officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Yearout will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.

The on-line register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Groce Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved