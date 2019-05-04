Services
Graveside service
Sunday, May 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery
Nancy Moffitt Obituary
Nancy Moffitt

Asheville - Nancy Louise Moffitt, 80, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the John F. Keever, Jr. Solace Center.

A lifelong resident of Buncombe County, Mrs. Moffitt retired from Kenco, and was of the Baptist faith.

Mrs. Moffitt was the daughter of the late Lester and Mary Magdalene Creasman Caldwell. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Wilson Moffitt, who passed away in 1986; sisters: Sally Irene Renfro, Margaret Gentry, and Evelyn Styles; and brother: Lester Caldwell, Jr.

Surviving are her brother: David Lee Caldwell; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery, with Lee Plemmons officiating.

Anders-Rice Funeral Home is assisting Mrs. Moffitt's family with arrangements.

Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 4, 2019
