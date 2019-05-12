Services
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
Graveside service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Emma's Grove Baptist Church Cemetery
Fletcher - Nancy "Pauline" Ray Reese, 82, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019.

Nancy was born in Burnsville, NC on July 10, 1936 to the late Francis Benjamin Ray and Flora Huskins Ray. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charlie James Reese; a brother, Howard Ray and a sister, Kathleen King.

Pauline was a devoted mother and caregiver to her son. She also loved gardening and crocheting.

She is survived by her son, Larry James Reese of the home; a sister, Juanita Ray; a brother, Bascombe Ray and his wife, Sheila and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Emma's Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastors Allen Rash, Donnie Walker and Doug Guy officiating.

An online memorial guest register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 12, 2019
