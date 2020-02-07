|
The Reverend Nancy Thompson Mills
Asheville - Wife, painter, priest, poet, died at 11:50 PM at Deerfield Episcopal Retirement Community, Asheville, NC on February 5, 2020 at age 75 years. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Dr. Luther Rice Mills IV on May 1, 2017.
Nancy grew up in North Wales PA and graduated North Penn High School. She attended Philadelphia College of Art, Moore College of Art and Design and later Sewanee School of Theology.
Nancy Mills painted all her life and was an accomplished artist. Her work has been represented by commercial galleries throughout the Southeast from Atlanta to New Orleans. She exhibited her work nationally and internationally from Japan to Canada, with examples in permanent corporate and public museum collections across the country.
Reverend Mills was an ordained Priest of the Episcopal Church and served as Assistant Rector of St. Anne's Episcopal Church, Tifton, GA; Vicar of Good Shepard Episcopal Church, Thomasville GA, a small historic African American mission church 116 years old. After moving to Asheville, NC, she became Adjunct Priest at All Souls Cathedral. Being intrigued by the spoken word, Nancy took up poetry after retiring and published her first book BRINK in 2018.
A memorial service will be held 10:00 AM Saturday February 22, 2020 at St. Giles Chapel at Deerfield Retirement Community, 1617 Hendersonville Rd, Asheville 28803. Memorial gifts may be made to Asheville Humane Society and/or St. Giles Chapel at Deerfield in Asheville, NC.
Condolences can be made to the family at www.ashevilleareaalternative.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020