Nancy Welch Green
Canton - Nancy Kay Welch Green, age 71, a beautiful and beloved lady, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019.
Mrs. Green had made her home in Haywood County most of her life and received an Associate Degree from Haywood Community College. She had been employed as an administrative assistant with Alpha Environmental Sciences in Waynesville for 16 dedicated years and had also worked for the Haywood County Building Inspections Department until her retirement. Mrs. Green held a strong faith and was a member of Long's Chapel United Methodist Church. Nancy often enjoyed traveling and was blessed with the wonderful opportunity of traveling throughout the world. Her greatest love was for her family and her kind and caring heart touched everyone that was blessed to know her. Nancy was truly a gracious lady and always made friends and family feel welcome to her home. Her extraordinary "teddy bear" collection was a true joy and delight to everyone who visited the Green home. Nancy was definitely a dedicated homemaker, a wonderful cook and an amazing wife and mom. We celebrate the life of Nancy Welch Green and give thanks for her and the true and kind person that she was each and every day. Her inspiring life is an example for each of us to follow.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Bennie Lee Walker Welch; her maternal grandmother, Letha Clay and also her daughter, Jennifer Ann Green.
Surviving are her loving family; her devoted husband of 55 years, James Green of Canton; her daughter, Dr. Cindy Green Farrell and her husband, Chris Farrell of Raleigh and a brother, Tim Welch of Waynesville.
A graveside funeral service to honor the life of Mrs. Green will be held at 2:00 pm Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Crawford / Ray Memorial Gardens in Clyde. Reverend John Ferree will be officiating.
Memorials may be made in Nancy's memory to the Haywood County Rescue Squad, PO Box 1275, Canton, NC 28716
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 12, 2019