Nathan Rich Brenner
Jan. 9, 1924-June 14, 2020.
Our father and grandfather, Nathan Rich Brenner, passed away the afternoon of June 14, 2020, after 96 years of an amazing life. He survived personal tragedy as a child, losing his father Joseph Rich when Nate was only two years old; he survived the horrendous experience of war as an American combat soldier in WW II. He was talented, strong-willed and tenacious, and was reluctant to leave this life until the end.
He leaves behind his wife, Beatrice Halpern Brenner, of Elyria, OH, with whom he would have celebrated 70 years of marriage on June 17. His children are Randee Brenner Goodstadt of Asheville, NC, and Jan Brenner Young (Steve) of Sheffield Village, OH. Grandchildren DJ Goodstadt (Andrea) of Brooklyn, NY and Julie Goodstadt Josipovich (Nir), of Charlotte, NC; great-grandchildren Eli and Maya Josipovich and Ethan Goodstadt. His siblings also survive: Vera Brenner Demby of Elyria, OH, Ray Brenner also of Elyria, and Jim Brenner of Sarasota, FL. Many cousins and extended family also mourn his loss.
A full obit may be seen as of June 18 on the site of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram or by contacting Randee Goodstadt.
In lieu of flowers, family will be grateful for contributions in Nate's memory to Temple B'nai Abraham in Elyria, OH or to a charity of your choice.
Jan. 9, 1924-June 14, 2020.
Our father and grandfather, Nathan Rich Brenner, passed away the afternoon of June 14, 2020, after 96 years of an amazing life. He survived personal tragedy as a child, losing his father Joseph Rich when Nate was only two years old; he survived the horrendous experience of war as an American combat soldier in WW II. He was talented, strong-willed and tenacious, and was reluctant to leave this life until the end.
He leaves behind his wife, Beatrice Halpern Brenner, of Elyria, OH, with whom he would have celebrated 70 years of marriage on June 17. His children are Randee Brenner Goodstadt of Asheville, NC, and Jan Brenner Young (Steve) of Sheffield Village, OH. Grandchildren DJ Goodstadt (Andrea) of Brooklyn, NY and Julie Goodstadt Josipovich (Nir), of Charlotte, NC; great-grandchildren Eli and Maya Josipovich and Ethan Goodstadt. His siblings also survive: Vera Brenner Demby of Elyria, OH, Ray Brenner also of Elyria, and Jim Brenner of Sarasota, FL. Many cousins and extended family also mourn his loss.
A full obit may be seen as of June 18 on the site of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram or by contacting Randee Goodstadt.
In lieu of flowers, family will be grateful for contributions in Nate's memory to Temple B'nai Abraham in Elyria, OH or to a charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.