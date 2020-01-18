Services
Asheville Area Alternative
702 Riverside Drive
Asheville, NC 28801
Fairview - Nathaniel Joseph Zoerner, 34, of Fairview, NC, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Mission Hospital.

A native of Asheville, NC, Nathaniel was a member of West Asheville Baptist Church and a member of Outward Bound. He enjoyed music, games, and being with friends and family.

Surviving Nathaniel is his father, Jeffrey Zoerner of Miami, Fl; mother, Teresa Mae Crowe Seth of Fairview, NC; stepfather, Paul Seth of Fairview, NC; daughter, Sophia Isabelle Charles, of Asheville, NC; uncle, Rex Aaron Crowe of Candler, NC; aunt, Rebecca Burch of Bryson City, NC; step grandfather, Xylon Marshall of Palmcoast, FL; grandmother, Margie Marshall of Palmcoast, FL; cousins, Joshua Jones of Bryson City, NC, and Michael Futty of Middletown, DE.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the chapel of Asheville Area Alternative Funeral & Cremation Services with visitation at 1:00 PM. Xylon Marshall will be officiating.

Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
