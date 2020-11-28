Neil F. Clark
Clyde - Neil Franklin Clark, age 81, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Monday, November 30, 2020 in the chapel of Crawford / Ray Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12:30 until 2:00 pm. The burial will follow at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. In keeping with the COVID-19 regulations, visitation and funeral attendance will be limited to 50 guests and we kindly ask that face masks be worn and social distancing be observed at all times.
