Neil F. Clark
1939 - 2020
Neil F. Clark

Clyde - Neil Franklin Clark, age 81, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020.

The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Monday, November 30, 2020 in the chapel of Crawford / Ray Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12:30 until 2:00 pm. The burial will follow at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. In keeping with the COVID-19 regulations, visitation and funeral attendance will be limited to 50 guests and we kindly ask that face masks be worn and social distancing be observed at all times.

Crawford / Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service is honored to be caring for the Clark family and words of comfort may be shared at www.CrawfordRay.com






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Crawford / Ray Funeral Home
1 North Main Street
Canton, NC 28716
828-648-3535
