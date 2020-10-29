Nell Banister Scruggs



Asheville - Nell was born in Asheville, North Carolina, on July 18, 1929, along with her beloved twin brother Jack. She was one of seven children born to George Roy Banister and Robbie Grinnell. She attended Lee H. Edwards High School, graduating in 1948. She met her husband, Bill Scruggs, in 1947 when he was home from Citadel Military College. They were engaged in 1948, married February 26, 1949, and celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in February 2019. Their love story on this earth ended with his death on September 2, 2019, and we like to think they have been reunited with her passing.



Bill's career as a Special Agent with the FBI took them to San Francisco in 1951, where they lived until his transfer to Los Angeles in 1952. In 1953 they bought their first house in West Covina, California, where they raised their three children. In 1972 they moved to Westlake Village to the home they would both occupy for the rest of their lives.



Nell's pride and joy was her family, which consisted of her three children: Sharon (Ken) McDaniel and twin grandsons Austin and Jackson; Wes (Lisa) Scruggs, grandsons Grant, JT, and twin grandsons Russell and Will; Teri (Don) Ernst, grandson Taylor (Ashley), and sole granddaughter Alison (Mike) Evans, great-grandson Owen, and another great-grandson on the way.



Nell was a very talented artist who excelled in sculpture. Her 13-foot-tall piece entitled Oh Great Spirit was installed at the North Carolina State Arboretum in Asheville in 2009.



Nell was 91 years young at her passing on October 22, 2020. She is also survived by brother Bud and sisters Frances and Barbara, all of Asheville, along with numerous nieces and nephews.



A graveside service is scheduled for family members on October 31 in Westlake Village.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store