Nell Marie Lackey Sharpe, "Marie"
Asheville - Marie Sharpe died peacefully at the Keever Solace Center in Asheville, NC on September 25, 2019. Born on April 2, 1932 in rural Alexander County to Richard and Pauline Lackey, Marie and her sister were raised by their paternal grandparents, Hubbert and Glennie Lackey, on the family farm. After high school graduation she moved the 20 miles to Statesville where she earned an Associate Degree in Accounting from Mitchell College. She also met and later married Clyde Samuel "Sam" Sharpe, Jr, who Marie described as the "wind under my wings". They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary a month before Sam's death in 2012. Marie and Sam had two sons, Wes and Rodney.
Marie was raised in the Methodist Church and was a woman of strong faith. She and Sam joined Wesley Memorial UMC in 1956 shortly after its founding and Marie remained active there until relocating to Asheville in 2017. She held leadership roles in The United Methodist Women and in Missions Outreach.
A breast cancer survivor while in her 40's, Marie became a "Reach to Recovery" spokesperson in Statesville, reaching out to other women to offer them hope and strength.
A business woman, Marie rose to the position of Office Manager at Warlick Paint Manufacturing and O.W. Slane Glass Company. She held leadership positions at Yokefellow Christian Ministries, The Civitan Club and others. Motivated by her love of interior decorating, she and a friend owned a Gift Shop on Davie Ave. for several years. She assisted with bookkeeping for Sam's business, Lazenby-Montgomery Hardware.
Marie and Sam were animal lovers, especially dogs. They fostered dogs for a number of years and several found a permanent home with them.
Marie is survived by son, Rev. S. Wesley Sharpe and wife, Linda Poss, of Asheville; and son, Rodney K. Sharpe of Statesville.
Arrangements are being handled by Troutman Funeral Home. The burial will be private at Oakwood Cemetery in Statesville. The service will be at Wesley Memorial UMC in Statesville at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 28 with Rev. Dr. Chris Fitzgerald officiating. The family will greet guests at the church following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Marie Sharpe to Wesley Memorial UMC, 825 Wesley Drive, Statesville 28677. The family thanks the staff of The Crossings at Reynolds Mountain, The Brooks-Howell Home, Interim HealthCare, CarePartners Hospice and Keever Solace Center for the loving care provided to Marie.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 27, 2019