Nelle Pegg Shuford
Barnardsville - Nelle Pegg Shuford, age 92, of Barnardsville died Thursday, December 19, 2019.
Mrs. Shuford was born April 10, 1927 in Buncombe County where she had lived all of her life. She attended Blanton's Business College, formerly worked at American Enka and was a retired teacher's assistant with Buncombe County Schools. Nelle was a member of Barnardsville Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim Henry and Esta Webb Pegg; seven brothers; one sister and her husband, David W. Shuford, Jr. who died in 1985.
Surviving are her daughter, Carole D. Shuford; sister, Irene Allen and husband Bud and two sisters-in-law.
Her funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, December 22, 2019 in Barnardsville Baptist Church. Reverend Joey Willis will officiate.
The family will receive friends 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019 at West Funeral Home where the body will remain until placed in the church one hour prior to the funeral.
At other times the family will be at the residence.
Memorials may be made to Barnardsville Baptist Church, PO Box 8, Barnardsville, NC 28709.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Shuford's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019