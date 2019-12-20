Services
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
(828) 645-3011
Resources
More Obituaries for Nelle Shuford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nelle Pegg Shuford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nelle Pegg Shuford Obituary
Nelle Pegg Shuford

Barnardsville - Nelle Pegg Shuford, age 92, of Barnardsville died Thursday, December 19, 2019.

Mrs. Shuford was born April 10, 1927 in Buncombe County where she had lived all of her life. She attended Blanton's Business College, formerly worked at American Enka and was a retired teacher's assistant with Buncombe County Schools. Nelle was a member of Barnardsville Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim Henry and Esta Webb Pegg; seven brothers; one sister and her husband, David W. Shuford, Jr. who died in 1985.

Surviving are her daughter, Carole D. Shuford; sister, Irene Allen and husband Bud and two sisters-in-law.

Her funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, December 22, 2019 in Barnardsville Baptist Church. Reverend Joey Willis will officiate.

The family will receive friends 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019 at West Funeral Home where the body will remain until placed in the church one hour prior to the funeral.

At other times the family will be at the residence.

Memorials may be made to Barnardsville Baptist Church, PO Box 8, Barnardsville, NC 28709.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Shuford's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nelle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -