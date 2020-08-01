1/
Nellie Deaton Wilson
Nellie Deaton Wilson

Asheville - The wife of the late Carey D. Wilson, Jr., Nellie Deaton Wilson, RN, aged 94, died Friday, July 31, 2020.

A native of Swain County, she was the daughter of the late Reuben and Calcina Swayney Deaton. She was an RN with the Red Cross and Mercy Hospital in Charlotte. She is also preceded in death by her son, Kenneth Wilson.

Mrs. Wilson is survived by daughter, Phyllis Wilson, of Asheville; son, Carey D. Wilson, III, and wife Karen of Macon, GA; grandchildren Carey D. Wilson, IV and wife Bobbi-sue of Ocala, FL, and Joseph Willard of Asheville; and great-grandchildren Claira-lynn Wilson, Carey D. Wilson, V, Aubrey Wilson and Georgia Wilson.

Private graveside services will be held on Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in Charlotte, NC. Dr. Carey D. Wilson, III, will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Children's Hope Alliance, Barium Springs Campus, 156 Frazier Loop, Statesville, NC, 28677.

Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Rd. is assisting the family. The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
