Nellie Franklin Warren
Candler - On August 13, 2020, Nellie Franklin Warren, 86, passed away with her loving husband, Frank, by her side where he has been for 69 years. For the past 21 days Nellie was at Mission Hospital and CarePartners with declining health issues.
Those who knew Nellie will remember her for her infectious smile, generous heart and sweet personality. She cared for many children throughout her life as well as in the nursery at Hominy Baptist Church beside her best friend, Mildred Brown. Nellie volunteered at ABCCM until her health started declining. She looked forward to time spent with her Sunday School class and all the women who were dear to her heart. Nellie was a homemaker by choice and took pride in a clean house and a hot cooked meal.
She is survived by her husband, Frank; sister, Mattie Quirk (Leo) of Waynesville; sons, Jack (Barbara) and Gary, and daughter Teresa Varga (Ron), all of Candler; grandchildren, Jamie (Reba), Kara Villarreal (Manuel), Amber Thurman (Chris), Candace Osteen (Casey) and Deidra Johnson; 14 great-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren.
Nellie had a special relationship with her granddaughter, Candace and her children, Jordin, Chance and Charlee. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.
She was preceded in death by her son, Billy; daughter, Tracy Shipman; parents, Dorothy Mae Franklin and Dewey VanBuren Franklin; brothers, Junior and Kenneth; and sisters, Louise Penland and Voy Franklin.
Her funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, August 17, 2020, at Hominy Baptist Church, where she was a member for over 60 years. The Revs. Doctors Joe Yelton and Paul Raybon and the Rev. Melissa Hughes will officiate.
Anyone wishing to pay respects may drop by the church sanctuary between 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. prior to the service where Nellie will lie in repose.
Due to COVID-19, the service will be limited to 50 persons and masks will be required with social distancing in place. The family request that anyone feeling possible symptoms or exposure to please not attend due to high risk family members.
In lieu of flowers, donations maybe made to Hominy Baptist Church, 135 Candler School Road, Candler, NC 28715.
The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com
