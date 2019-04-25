|
|
Nellie Johnson Almond
Clyde / Marion - On the evening of Monday, April 22, 2019, Nellie Gray Johnson Almond gently held the hands of her loving daughter and passed away peacefully into the hands of her Lord and Savior.
Nellie was born August 23, 1932 and was blessed with 86 years of a wonderful and full life. She was the daughter of the late Walter Johnson and the late Lois Matthews Johnson and had made her home in Haywood County most of her life. In 2010 Nellie moved to Marion NC to be near her daughter and son-in-law where she had resided for the past nine years. Mrs. Almond was a devoted homemaker, who took great pride in taking care of her home, also enjoyed cooking and baking for family and friends and always welcomed guests to her home with open and loving arms. Nellie was indeed loved by everyone that knew her. She and her husband, the late Fred Almond, were blessed with a wonderful marriage and their devotion to each other was an example of great respect, trust, loyalty and a deep everlasting love that was shared by two special people. We shall forever remember our beloved Nellie as lady with a kind and giving heart and who was a guiding light to her children, her grandchildren and many dear friends. She always brought great happiness and joy into the lives of her family and we rejoice for the life of Nellie Gray Johnson Almond and that she is united in her glorious Heavenly home with her loved ones on this day.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Almond who passed away in 2012 and a son, Phillip Almond who passed away in 2019.
Surviving are her daughter, Kathy Kaylor and her husband, Scott Kaylor of Marion; her grandchildren, Kristen Almond of Waynesville and Matthew Kaylor and his wife, Katie Kaylor of Marion; great-grandchildren, Noah Kaylor and Jonah Kaylor; a sister, Doris Powell and her husband, Sam Powell of Canton and also many nieces and nephews.
The Almond family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to the staff of Rose Hill Retirement Community in Marion and also Hospice of the Carolina Foothills of Rutherford County for the exceptional love, care and concern shown to Nellie and also all of her family.
A gathering of family and friends in remembrance of Nellie's life will be held from 11:00 am until 12:00 noon on Saturday April 27, 2019 at Crawford / Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Canton. Entombment will follow in the Horizon Mausoleum at Crawford / Ray Memorial Gardens in Clyde.
Crawford / Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service is honored to be caring for the Almond family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 25, 2019