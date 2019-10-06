|
|
Nellie Louise (Werner) Hart
Arden - Nellie Werner Hart, 91, of Asheville, NC passed away peacefully on September 29, 2019.
Nellie was born to Peter and Johanna Hagen Werner, June 25, 1928, in Goshen, New York, the oldest of four daughters. She graduated from Goshen High School in 1945 and married William F. Hart in 1947. Bill was a career Marine and the family made their home in Portland, Maine; Irving, Texas; Waukegan, Illinois; and Parris Island, South Carolina before moving to Asheville to be near extended family in 1967.
Nellie was preceded in death by her husband Bill and sister Louise Nalesnik. She is survived by her sons Steve (Pamm) of Avondale Estates, GA and John (Cynthia) of Asheville, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She also leaves to cherish her memory, her sisters Bette Sacco (NJ) and Joanne Corbin (CO) as well as 14 nieces and nephews and a large extended family.
From the age of four, Nellie wanted to be a teacher, and her career centered around the education of young children. In addition to teaching preschool and kindergarten, she was the director of the Vanderbilt Shirt Company Childcare Center, worked as an educational consultant at Morgan Brothers in downtown Asheville, coordinated the YWCA after school program, and taught children's Sunday School at Arden Presbyterian.
Nellie's faith was her compass and her family was her greatest joy. She pursued intellectual engagement throughout her life, challenging others to games of Scrabble and discussing current events with clarity and passion. Even as her eyesight failed, she continued to complete crossword puzzles with the help of her son, John. Nellie's family and friends loved her for her kindness, compassion and strength of her beliefs.
A remembrance and gathering of friends and family is scheduled for Saturday, October 12, from 1 - 3 pm at Groce Funeral Home on Long Shoals Road, Arden. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you do a crossword puzzle or play a game of Scrabble in her honor.
To place a condolence online, please visit www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Oct. 6, 2019