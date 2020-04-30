|
|
Nellie "Nell" O. Hall
Asheville - Nellie "Nell" O. Hall of the Bent Creek Community, went to be with her Savior on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
Born July 19, 1932 in Asheville, Nell was a daughter of the late J.P. and Dora Whiteside Hall. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Robert King, Joseph Paul King, Jack Hall and Hugh Hall, and by sisters Edna Mae Smith and Patricia "Pat" Hall.
Nell spent the majority of her life sightless. She attended Venable School through the eighth grade with superior achievements. Nell could not go further due to loss of sight. She was an exceptional student afterwards. Nell's education continued by keeping up with local and national events via radio and television audio. She was committed to caring for others.
Nell is survived by one sister, Ethel A. Hall, of the home.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Helen Keller International, www.hki.org.
The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020