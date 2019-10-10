|
|
Nellie Roberson
Asheville - Nellie Roberson, 98, of Asheville passed to her final rest on September 29. She was born October 1, 1921 in Gates County NC. During WW II, she attended Kees Secretarial College in Norfolk VA and married Navy Petty Officer Raymond Roberson. The family moved to Asheville in 1961 and, in 1967, they purchased the American Court Motel, which she and sons Ben and Tom owned and operated for 37 years.
Surviving are sister Martha Ann Perry of Sunbury NC; seven sons Raymond, Jr. (Karen) of Gainesville VA, Gary (Cookie) of Wexford PA, Ben of Greenville NC, Don of Fayetteville NC, Tom (Jan) of Asheville, Henry (Ann) of San Antonio TX, and Bill (Christine) of Nanaimo BC, Canada; plus 11 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.
Nellie is remembered as a woman of inner strength, courage and humility. For her years of loving and giving, hard work and quiet leadership, her family is eternally grateful. She has been buried at Lewis Memorial Park and her family plans a private memorial service. Those who wish to offer personal condolences may do so c/o Groce Funeral Home (www.grocefuneralhome.com). For memorial gifts, her family suggests the North Carolina Arboretum Society.(www.ncarboretum.org).
Groce Funeral Home of Tunnel Road is assisting the family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019