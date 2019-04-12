Services
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
(828) 645-3011
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
2:30 PM
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
View Map
Calling hours
Following Services
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Netta Russell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Netta Whitt Russell


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Netta Whitt Russell Obituary
Netta Whitt Russell

Weaverville - Netta Whitt Russell, age 57, of Weaverville, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019.

Netta was born September 2, 1961 in Buncombe County to Barbara Fender Davis of Weaverville and the late Donald Locke Whitt; she was a resident of Buncombe County where she lived all of her life. A graduate of Mars Hill University, she was employed at Verner Center for Early Learning. She enjoyed crafting and loved being a grandmother.

Surviving are her sons, Jason Russell and wife Laura of Weatherly, PA, and Jarod Russell of Weaverville; daughters, Sara Melrose and husband Michael, and Lara Russell all of Weaverville; sister, Wanita Edwards of Marshall; and grandchildren, Ruby, Harry, Scarlett and Teddy.

Her funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. Reverend Roy McPeters will officiate.

The family will greet friends following the service at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank her Aunt Linda and friend, Jennifer Stout, for taking care of Netta.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Ms. Russell's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now