Netta Whitt Russell
Weaverville - Netta Whitt Russell, age 57, of Weaverville, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019.
Netta was born September 2, 1961 in Buncombe County to Barbara Fender Davis of Weaverville and the late Donald Locke Whitt; she was a resident of Buncombe County where she lived all of her life. A graduate of Mars Hill University, she was employed at Verner Center for Early Learning. She enjoyed crafting and loved being a grandmother.
Surviving are her sons, Jason Russell and wife Laura of Weatherly, PA, and Jarod Russell of Weaverville; daughters, Sara Melrose and husband Michael, and Lara Russell all of Weaverville; sister, Wanita Edwards of Marshall; and grandchildren, Ruby, Harry, Scarlett and Teddy.
Her funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. Reverend Roy McPeters will officiate.
The family will greet friends following the service at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank her Aunt Linda and friend, Jennifer Stout, for taking care of Netta.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 12, 2019