Niccole "Nicky" Erickson
Asheville - Niccole "Nicky" Erickson, 77, passed away Friday March 13, 2020 at home with her husband, Tyrone "Ty", at her side. Nicky was born October 3, 1942 in Los Angeles to the late Hope J. and Henry Earl Diffenderfer. She moved with her family to Okinawa as a child and lived in Japan and Korea, where she graduated from high school in 1962. She attended Presbyterian Hospital School of Nursing in Denver, CO where she met Ty who was stationed at Lowery Air Force base. Upon graduating as a registered nurse, they moved to Spangdahlem Air Force Base in Germany where they lived for 3 years. She moved to Roseau, MN where Ty's parents and family lived and worked as and RN at Roseau Memorial Hospital while Ty was stationed in Vietnam. Nicky and Ty moved to Sandia Base in Albuquerque, NM when he returned to the states. In 1970 they moved to the former Panama Canal Zone where they resided for the next 25 years. She worked as an emergency room nurse and supervisor at Gorgas Hospital. In 1995 after retiring, she and Ty moved to Asheville, NC, enjoying the next chapter of their lives.
After settling in Asheville, Nicky worked at the former Health Adventure for 15 years while also volunteering with the local phone company, Meals on Wheels and Manna Food Bank. She was an active member of Congregation Beth HaTephila serving on the Board of Trustees, Sisterhood president, where she was named Woman of the Year, among various committees working with temple and community life. In her retirement she enjoyed traveling with her husband, family and friends, raising orchids and flowers, reading, playing mah jong, attending the symphony, entertaining friends and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband Ty of 55 years; son William (Pam) Diffenderfer; son Brad (Jennifer) Erickson and daughter Heather (Thomas) Dupuis; 5 grandchildren Travis, Catlin, Brittany, Kyle and Ryan; 3 great grandchildren Pieter, Beatrice and Elliot. She is also survived by siblings Kenneth (Eileen) Diffenderfer and Deborah Grojean and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Pieter Diffenderfer.
She will be interred at private service at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain. With the ongoing health crisis, a Celebration of Life will be held at Congregation Beth HaTephila at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her memory to the Caring Community Fund at Beth HaTephila, 43 N Liberty Street, Asheville, NC 28801.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020