|
|
Nicholaos Spiros Apostolopoulos
Asheville - Nicholaos Spiros Apostolopoulos, 79, of Asheville died on December 17, 2019. He was born September 22, 1940 in Agios Andreas, a small village outside of Karpenisi, Evritania in Greece.
Moving to the United States when he was 18 years old, he went on to graduate from Asheville Biltmore College (now UNC-A) with a degree in mathematics. Nick spent many years teaching high school at AC Reynolds High School. He also owned and operated Rooster Kogburn's restaurant in Asheville. Loyalty to his family always came first. He loved to laugh and make others laugh.
He is survived by his son, Spiro Apostolopoulos and his wife, Holly; granddaughter, Julia; brother, Andrew Apostolopoulos and sisters Chrysoula Pappas and Demetra Hatjioannou. He was preceded in death by his parents, Spiros and Maria Apostolopoulos and brother, Arthur Apostolopoulos.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM, Friday, December 20, 2019 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery. The family extends invitation to join them in a Makaria luncheon following interment in the Morris Hellenic Cultural Center.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the .
Morris Funeral & Cremation Care, 304 Merrimon Avenue is in charge of arrangements.Condolences may be sent through the website www.morrisfamilycare.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019