1978 - 2020
Nicholas Augustus "Nick" Bogacki Obituary
ASHEVILLE - Nicholas Augustus "Nick" Bogacki, age 41, of Asheville died Sunday, April 12, 2020.

Nick was born July 14, 1978 in Luzerne County, PA and was a resident of Asheville for the past 13 years. When he was young, he traveled around the country with the Rainbow Family of Living Light. He was the owner of The Nodding Turtle Soap Company in Woodfin. Nick was brilliant, funny, handsome, kind, generous, and also a gifted musician. He will also be remembered for his love of family, wife, children, friends, and God.

Surviving are his wife, Jessica Winchester Bogacki; daughter, Emily Elisabeth Bogacki; sons, Ethan Martin, Noah Jones and Nicky Bogacki; father and mother, Thomas and Dolores Sklaney Bogacki of Wilkes Barre, PA; sister, Tracy Bogacki also of Wilkes Barre, PA and brother, Tommy Bogacki of Boynton Beach, FL.

A service will be announced at a future date.

West Funeral Home is assisting the family.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Nick's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020
