Nicholas "Nick" George McCaslin
Arden - Nicholas "Nick" George McCaslin, 71, of Arden, died Monday, June 29, 2020 at Mission Hospital.
Born in Asheville, he was the husband of Peggy (Wallace) McCaslin of Arden and the son of the late George Paris and Mary Frances (MacEwen) McCaslin.
An avid ham radio operator, Nick was employed by Winn-Dixie for 30 years, and he also worked for Eaton Corp. from 1995 until 2007.
Nick and his wife Peggy dated for 24 years, from 1967 to 1991, until he proposed. They were happily married for 29 years.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Patrick McCaslin of Asheville.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, July 3, 2020 at Pisgah View Memorial Park, Candler. Nick will lie in state from 12:00pm Wednesday, July 1, until 12:30 on Friday, July 3 at Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian. Masks are required at the funeral home and requested at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Arden First Baptist Church, 3839 Sweeten Creek Rd. , Arden 28704.
To place a condolence online, please visit www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family.
Arden - Nicholas "Nick" George McCaslin, 71, of Arden, died Monday, June 29, 2020 at Mission Hospital.
Born in Asheville, he was the husband of Peggy (Wallace) McCaslin of Arden and the son of the late George Paris and Mary Frances (MacEwen) McCaslin.
An avid ham radio operator, Nick was employed by Winn-Dixie for 30 years, and he also worked for Eaton Corp. from 1995 until 2007.
Nick and his wife Peggy dated for 24 years, from 1967 to 1991, until he proposed. They were happily married for 29 years.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Patrick McCaslin of Asheville.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, July 3, 2020 at Pisgah View Memorial Park, Candler. Nick will lie in state from 12:00pm Wednesday, July 1, until 12:30 on Friday, July 3 at Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian. Masks are required at the funeral home and requested at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Arden First Baptist Church, 3839 Sweeten Creek Rd. , Arden 28704.
To place a condolence online, please visit www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.