|
|
Nila Cohn Peebles
Greensboro - Nila Cohn Peebles, was healed from the imperfections of this life and met her Savior in heaven on Saturday, April 27, 2019, in Greensboro, at the age 98. She was formerly of Candler,NC.
Nila was born in Buncombe County on October 22, 1920. She was the daughter of the late Rev. H.D. Cohn and Dora Coates Cohn. She was preceded in death by her husband Rufus Floyd Peebles, daughter, Sharon Peebles Manson, son, Charles Floyd "Buddy" Peebles, sister, Ruby Lenora Cohn and brother Herbert Paige Cohn.
Nila is survived by two daughters, Patsy Peebles Griffin and husband Ted of High Point, NC and Beverly Peebles Horne and husband Eddie of Matthews, NC, grandchildren Charles Peebles, Byron Peebles, Ted Palat, Andrea Palat Wherry, Nadine Griffin, Sarah Griffin Spencer, Olivia Griffin, Jessica Horne Hamilton, Joseph Horne and eight great-grandchildren.
Private family graveside services were held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
The family requests that any memorials be made in Nila's memory to Samaritan's Purse Ministry: PO Box 3000 Boone, NC 28607 or at www.samaritanspurse.org
The online register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 12, 2019