Nina Lillian Beverly
- - On Monday, September 9, 2019, Nina Lillian Beverly passed away peacefully at the young age of 92. She was born in Black Mountain, North Carolina on April 18, 1927. In her early years, she attended a one-room schoolhouse during the Depression Era. She graduated high school at the top of her class as Valedictorian. After High School, she became an X-Ray Technician at a local hospital where she met her husband, John Burton Beverly. They married and moved to Florida, where they raised five children.
She was preceded in death by her sister- Jennie Ledbetter, brother - Jack Ledbetter, husband - John B. Beverly and her son - John R. Beverly. Her surviving relatives are: Son - Gerald S. Beverly II, Daughter - Wanda B. Kramp, Daughter - Nina Lee B. Carberry, Son - James B. Beverly; Grandchildren: Brian S. Kramp, Kenneth W. Carberry, Krista K. Colquhoun, Nina Lee Meyers, Kevin K. Beverly, John R. Beverly, Jr., Karen A. Carberry, Andrew W. Beverly, Jared R. Beverly, Marissa K. Beverly; Great Grandchildren: Casey L. Meyers, Jimmi A. Beverly, Jordan R. Beverly, Sara L. Meyers, Jacob A. Beverly, Emily L. Meyers, Jasper J. Beverly, Joseph A. Beverly, Dessa L. Butler. Nina was a church-going woman, who sang in the choir and helped with various events in the community. She enjoyed the outdoors, bird watching and taking trips back up to the family farm in North Carolina during the fall. She was a member of the 10-gallon club for donating blood and assisted with bingo events at nursing homes. Nina was also a past State Commander of the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary and had dedicated over 14,000 volunteer hours at the VA hospital in St. Augustine. She recognized the sacrifices made by our dedicated veterans and took every chance she could to let them know they were appreciated. Nina enjoyed writing and telling stories. She also wrote and published three books. Despite all of her amazing qualities, she will be remembered for her love for her family. She will always and forever be a loving Mom, G-Ma, and GG-Ma.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday September 14, 2019 at 2pm at Craig Funeral Home. 1475 Old Dixie Highway, St. Augustine, FL 32085. Pastor Bob Burkert, officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made out to the Orlando VA Medical Center Orlando Fisher House Attn: Terri Turner, manager 13800 Veterans Way Orlando, FL 32827 In Memory of Nina L. Beverly (on memo line).
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 14, 2019