Nina Martin Sprinkle
Weaverville - Nina Martin Sprinkle, age 88, of Weaverville, died Tuesday, September 24, 2019.
Mrs. Sprinkle was born December 7, 1930 in Madison County to the late Wiley and Lena Jane Worley Martin; she was a resident of Buncombe County for most of her life. She was a seamstress formerly working at Vanderbilt Shirt Company, D'ville Mfg. and Billie Kay Apparel. Nina was a member of Maranatha Baptist Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, James Sprinkle who died in 1977; three sisters and three brothers.
Surviving are her son, Mike Sprinkle and wife Joan of Weaverville; brother, Noah Martin and wife June of Marshall; and granddaughter, Bradley Sprinkle of Greenwood, SC.
Her funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, September 29, 2019 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. Reverend Dave Aumiller will officiate. Burial will follow in Ashelawn Gardens of Memory, Asheville.
The family will receive friends 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, September 29, 2019 prior to the service at the funeral home.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Sprinkle's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 27, 2019