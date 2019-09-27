Services
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
(828) 645-3011
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nina Sprinkle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nina Martin Sprinkle


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nina Martin Sprinkle Obituary
Nina Martin Sprinkle

Weaverville - Nina Martin Sprinkle, age 88, of Weaverville, died Tuesday, September 24, 2019.

Mrs. Sprinkle was born December 7, 1930 in Madison County to the late Wiley and Lena Jane Worley Martin; she was a resident of Buncombe County for most of her life. She was a seamstress formerly working at Vanderbilt Shirt Company, D'ville Mfg. and Billie Kay Apparel. Nina was a member of Maranatha Baptist Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, James Sprinkle who died in 1977; three sisters and three brothers.

Surviving are her son, Mike Sprinkle and wife Joan of Weaverville; brother, Noah Martin and wife June of Marshall; and granddaughter, Bradley Sprinkle of Greenwood, SC.

Her funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, September 29, 2019 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. Reverend Dave Aumiller will officiate. Burial will follow in Ashelawn Gardens of Memory, Asheville.

The family will receive friends 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, September 29, 2019 prior to the service at the funeral home.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Sprinkle's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now