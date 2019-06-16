|
Nita Hensley Varner
Asheville - Nita Hensley Varner, 87, of Asheville, died on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at the WNC Baptist Home.
She worked 27 years at Square D. before retiring and had a side job of sewing & alterations. She had an accident that left her bedridden for 12 years as a quadriplegic with her strong faith in Jesus that sustained her. She was witty, loving, caring & generous, always having chocolate & chips for the staff which loved her like family. Preceded in death by her husband, James Elihu Varner.
She is survived by her sister, Julia Ann Hensley Hawkins and son David Roscoe Hawkins & wife Mary, sons Brandon Hawkins and Drew Hawkins.
She is survived by three daughters, Cynthia Joanne Varner, Jean Varner Arrowood and husband Timothy & Jane Varner Hipps and husband Jack.
She is also survived by loving, devoted grandchildren, First granddaughter Kristy Talton and husband Will, second granddaughter Stephanie Arrowood Hottelier and husband Robin from Switzerland, First grandson Daniel Nevada Varner, third granddaughter Rachel Lauren Hipps, second grandson Adam Wesley Hipps.
She is also survived by great granddaughter Hailey Renee Wallace and husband Bryan and great grandson Kyle Christian Couch from Chicago.
In addition she is survived by great great grandson Pierson Brody Varner, and Kameron.
A celebration of life service will be at the home of Jack & Jane Hipps, Thursday June 20 at 4:00 p.m. Followed by hotdogs & ice cream sundaes, her favorites!
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the backpack program at SandHill-Venable School. 154 SandHill School Rd. Asheville, NC 28806.
Groce Funeral Home Patton Ave. is assisting the family. The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 16, 2019