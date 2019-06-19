|
Noah Gabriel McFall
Candler - Noah Gabriel McFall, 10, joined the angels in heaven after a long battle with cystic fibrosis on June 15, 2019, at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill. He was surrounded by family, friends and medical staff.
Noah was born in Austin, TX on August 10, 2008. He was a 5th grade student at IC Imagine School and was a member of Montmorenci United Methodist Church.
For having such a short life, Noah impacted and touched many people in both Texas, North Carolina and Florida. He had a most gentle and generous spirit with everyone. He truly loved animals, from his own dog, Bear, to the White Squirrels to the local ground hogs. A big fan of Pusheen toys, Noah was immortalized as his own Pusheen character by the founding artist. Despite his 10-year battle with cystic fibrosis, which limited his activities, he never complained and spent as much time following up on the care of others.
We hope Noah's situation highlights the need for children's transplants. You can support children in need like Noah by signing up at www.donatelifenc.org.
A Memorial and Celebration of Life service will be held at Montmorenci UMC at 89 Old Candlertown Rd., Candler, NC, at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 22. The family requests everyone to wear bright, happy colors to celebrate Noah.
He is survived by his mom, Tabitha McFall; his sisters, Emily, Olivia and Victoria; nephew, Sawyer; along with extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, www.cff.org.
The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 19, 2019