|
|
Nola E. Carraway
Candler - Nola E. Carraway (née Byrd) of Candler, 86, passed away on February 22.
She was the beloved mother to nine children - Rhonda Goe, Irma Haney, Frances Pitts, Patsy Jordan, Richard Yount Jr. (deceased), Lou Anne Lay, Stephen Yount, Thomas Turner Jr., and Christopher Turner; 20 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside rites will be at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday at Green Hills Cemetery, Asheville.
Rest well, our precious Mama and Nanny.
The on-line register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2020